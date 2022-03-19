HOBART, IN - Walter "Corney" Szostek, age 95, a lifelong resident of East Gary and Hobart, passed from this life to his eternal home on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Those who will cherish memories of Walter include his son, David (Tamara) and his family (Kristie, Ryan, Ethan, and Kilei Sancriant and Rob, Crissi, and Savannah Roop); his son, Jeffrey (Jana) and his family (Jamie, Will and Abigail Connors); and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie; grandson, Brandon Snyder; and great grandson, Casen Sancraint. Walter loved his family and friends beyond measure. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and the US Marine Corps serving in both WWII and The Korean Conflict. He loved hosting parties and was that person who took care of everyone else. He was a faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lake Station. He was also a dedicated member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons (ATS) Branch 26 and American Legion Post #100. A special thanks to Jamie who helped us lovingly care for Walter day and night, and to all those who lifted prayers, brought food, visited, and supported us as we said goodbye to our Patriarch.