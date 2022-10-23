WHITING, IN -Walter D. Biser, 86 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty (nee Kutzer); loving dad of John (Debbie) Yager and the late Michael E. Yager; cherished grandpa of Brandon Yager; dearest brother of Dolores (late Robert) Symanski; many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00am at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Walt Biser was born on December 6, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Walter, Sr. and Barbara Biser. He was a longtime resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1953. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting. Walt was a retiree of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 20, the Whiting City Court, serving as bailiff for the Hon. Ann (Pat) Likens and William Ciesar and was the former owner of "Cozy Tap" in Whiting for many years. He enjoyed gardening, travel, a cold beer and a good cigar. Devoted to his family, Walter will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400