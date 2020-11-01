WANATAH, IN - Walter E. Osburn, 69 of Wanatah, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a battle with heart disease, with his family by his side. He was born October 27, 1950 to Jack and Margaret (Miller) Osburn. Walt graduated from Wanatah High School in 1969. That same year he began his career with McGill's Manufacturing Bearing Division as a Machinist, retiring with 43 years of service. Walt loved spending time at their cabin in Winamac, trips to Florida, upper Michigan, and the Smokey Mountains. His most treasured times were with his grandsons, going to their motocross races, all their sporting events, taking them camping, and being with his family.

He married the love of his life, Katherine Zbuka, and they celebrated 51 great years together. It truly was a love story! He is survived by his wife; his son, Jonathan (Tammy) Osburn; grandsons: Jake Aaron Osburn, Luke Michael Osburn; sister, Donna Fritz; brother, LeRoy (Judi) Osburn; brothers-in-law: John (Bette) Zbuka, John Grass; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret (Miller) Osburn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Ann Zbuka; son, Aaron Michael Osburn at age 17 in 1991, which broke his heart; sister, Glenda Grass; brothers-in-law: Jack Fritz and David Zbuka.

A private memorial mass officiated by Fr. Roger Bower will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Valparaiso, IN. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aaron Osburn Scholarship Fund, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, or the VNA of NWI. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN.