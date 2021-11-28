 Skip to main content
Walter F. Stompor

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Walter F. Stompor, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Thursday, November, 2021.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

Walter is survived by his children: Heather (Jonathan) Burkhart, John (Pitparnee) Stompor, Derek (Rachel) Stompor, Kevin (Kathleen) Stompor, and Nicole (Quintin) Davis; grandchildren: Flint Stompor, Fiona Stompor, Hazel Davis, Gabriel Davis and Samuel Stompor; and nephew Mike (Linzie) Dewell.

As per the family's wishes, all services will be private and he will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Donations for Masses at St. Andrew's Parish in Merrillville would be appreciated.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Stompor family.

