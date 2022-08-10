Walter Fields

May 6, 1943 - Aug. 7, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY - Walter Fields, 79, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:05 P.M. in his home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN with Rev. Walter Rakoczy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Visitation hours will be Friday from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Saturday from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.

He was born May 6, 1943, in Michigan City, IN to the late Floyd and Alice (Shelton) Fields. On February 15, 1964, in he married Kathleen E. Zeese who preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. Surviving are two daughters: Patricia Fredenburg and Sherri Fields both of Michigan City; three sons, Paul (Theresa) Fields of Chesterton, Steven Fields of Brookings, SD, and Terry (Juliet) Fields of Laporte; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother; and sister.

He formerly worked at Pullman-Standard, Michigan City, and retired from US Steel, Gary Works as a Control Room Operator. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City. An avid fisherman, in which he used a bow & arrow for carp fishing off the Michigan City pier. He collected guns, knives, and walking sticks. He reloaded all his own pistols and guns and enjoyed using them for target shooting. He also enjoyed being a part of the late afternoon McDonalds group.

Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, IN 46383.

