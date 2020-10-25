LANSING, IL - Walter Frank Volk Jr., age 78, of Lansing, Il, passed away at Franciscan Health in Munster on Monday, October 19, 2020. He is survived by sons: Jason Volk and Joe Volk; his brother, Tom Volk and nephew, James Volk. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Henrietta Volk, and sister, Carol Smith.

Wally earned a living working in the construction industry; he was truly at home on a construction site. The commercial real estate he helped build included a wide range of facilities such as conventional and specialty office like medical facilities and dialysis clinics, and industrial property used for warehouse, light manufacturing, and shipping/distribution purposes. He was a member of the carpenter union for a time and spent many years working for his brother Tom's construction company Volk, Inc.

Wally adored his sons and cherished his friends with whom he spent his final years. His friends provided him great joy, companionship and purpose and his sons could not be more grateful to them all. And, according to his brother Tom, Wally was a fantastic dancer.