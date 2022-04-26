Walter G. Jonassen

Feb. 8, 1928 - April 24, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Walter George Jonassen, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Munster, IN on Sunday, April 24 surrounded by his wife and six children. Walter was born on February 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Nellie and Ole Jonassen. Walter was married to the love of his life Margaret (nee Larkin) Jonassen for 67 years. The couple met on a blind date before Walter shipped out to Germany during the Korean War. They wrote back and forth for two years while Walter was stationed overseas. They were married on September 25, 1954 in Jersey City. Walter and Margaret moved to Chicago after their wedding and lived in Lansing, IL for 30 years.

They have six children: Trish, Jim, Maura, Beth, Jackie and Kara. Walter was a packaging engineer salesman. Margaret and Walter owned and operated Books and Comics of Lansing – it was Margaret's store until Walter's "hostile takeover" (LOL). They moved to Munster, IN in 1988. After retirement, they moved to Hartsfield Village. Walter introduced T-Ball into the Lansing Little League and spent over 15 years coaching and teaching youngsters the correct way to play ball. Walter was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus in Lansing and served as Grand Knight. Walter volunteered with St. Margaret's Hospital for 13 years. Margaret and Walter both served for many years with the St. Vincent DePaul Society helping the less fortunate.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; his children: Trish (Bill) Anen, Jim (Mimi) Jonassen, Maura (Mark) Zinni, Beth (Bob) White, Jackie Burgwald & Kara (Scott) Robinson. He is survived by his sister, Joan Monte; his nine grandchildren; and his one great grandchild. Walter was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Burgwald; and his grandson Tyler Robinson. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Walter's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City (his son-in-law's charity) and/or St. Maria Goretti Church Food Pantry.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with Visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kishfuneralhome.net