Walter H. Pohrte Jr.

Walter H. Pohrte, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Walter H. Pohrte Jr. (64) of Munster, IN, formerly of the East Side, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Husband of 41 years to Barbara (nee Eller); father of Patrick (Alyssa Fernandez) and Ryan (Hallie) Pohrte; brother of Steven (Sue) Pohrte and Kimberly Price; son of Walter and the late Louise Pohrte; uncle of Jennifer, Christopher, Amanda Pohrte and Amber Price; Dad to his fur babies, Chance, Bailey, Hops, Lexie, Monster and Lilly. Walter was formerly employed at A.O. Smith for 30 years. He coached Munster Little League, Munster Babe Ruth, Munster Pop Warner Football and Munster Youth Basketball. Walter was a set construction worker and spotlight technician for the Theatre at the Center of Munster.

Funeral service will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers,contributions can be made to Lakeshore Paws of Valparaiso and/or Humane Indiana in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

