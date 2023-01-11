MUNSTER, IN - Walter H. Pohrte Jr. (64) of Munster, IN, formerly of the East Side, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Husband of 41 years to Barbara (nee Eller); father of Patrick (Alyssa Fernandez) and Ryan (Hallie) Pohrte; brother of Steven (Sue) Pohrte and Kimberly Price; son of Walter and the late Louise Pohrte; uncle of Jennifer, Christopher, Amanda Pohrte and Amber Price; Dad to his fur babies, Chance, Bailey, Hops, Lexie, Monster and Lilly. Walter was formerly employed at A.O. Smith for 30 years. He coached Munster Little League, Munster Babe Ruth, Munster Pop Warner Football and Munster Youth Basketball. Walter was a set construction worker and spotlight technician for the Theatre at the Center of Munster.