LOWELL - Walter Huseman, 90, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He is survived by his children: Danny (Mary), Lisa (Jerry) Nichols, Kevin (Renee), all of Lowell, Kim (Dean) Nagy of FL and Mike (Karen) of TX; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank, Lester, Donald, Stanley, Carol (Daniel) Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; parents Walter and Garneta; brothers: Lester and Frances; grandchildren: Brandon Huseman and Jennifer Zander; sisters-in-law: JoAnn and Patsy.

Walter was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving as a diesel mechanic on the USS Atka icebreaker during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Award and participated in the 90th Veterans Honor Flight in 2019. He was the owner and operator of Wally's Automotive Service and Huseman Trucking for over 30 years.

Visitation Monday, February 6 from 4:00-8:00 P, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 AM at his church, 216 S. Nichols, Lowell, with burial following in Orchard Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Honor Flight or Alzheimer's Association.