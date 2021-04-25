MUNSTER, IN - Walter J. Bracich, born March 24, 1931 in Gary, IN passed away on April 22, 2021. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and earned his B.S. Degree at Ball State Teachers College and a Master's Degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago, IL and Purdue University. He was in the Letterman's Club and belonged to Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Walter was employed at the Gary Community school system (1958-1996). He was President of many school and social organizations. He was a veteran of the Korean War (1952-1954). He served with the 1st field observation in the Iron Triangle. He was active in the Munster VFW Post 2697. Served 2 years as Commander and District Commander of the American Legion Post 16. He also served on the Board of Directors of the L.C. Fed-Credit Union. Walter was a member Of St. Thomas More Church and the Carmelite Monastery.