March 24, 1931-April 22, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Walter J. Bracich, born March 24, 1931 in Gary, IN passed away on April 22, 2021. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and earned his B.S. Degree at Ball State Teachers College and a Master's Degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago, IL and Purdue University. He was in the Letterman's Club and belonged to Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Walter was employed at the Gary Community school system (1958-1996). He was President of many school and social organizations. He was a veteran of the Korean War (1952-1954). He served with the 1st field observation in the Iron Triangle. He was active in the Munster VFW Post 2697. Served 2 years as Commander and District Commander of the American Legion Post 16. He also served on the Board of Directors of the L.C. Fed-Credit Union. Walter was a member Of St. Thomas More Church and the Carmelite Monastery.
Walter is survived by his wife, Angela D. Ramirez; granddaughter, Samantha Marie; great-granddaughter, Aviana; brother, Robert (Gerry) Bracich; sister, Emily (Tom) Santelak; brother-in-laws: Olyntho (Ruth) Ramirez, Richard, Sr. (Dianne) Ramirez and Dennis Ramirez. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and God children. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. A mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN on Tuesday April 27 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.