HAMMOND - Walter J. Homrich, age 95 passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021. He is survived by three of his four children: Mark (Barbara) Homrich, Tom (Andrea) Homrich and David (Kathleen) Homrich; brother, Robert (late, Barbara) Homrich; and sister, Marian Homrich. Preceded in death by his dear wife, Marilyn (nee Twomey); parents, Walter and Agnes Homrich; and his brothers: Jerome (still living, Pat) and Eugene (late, Pat); and daughter, Maureen Clarke. Walter is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Emily (Dave) Fogelman, Olivia Clarke, Meagan (Ray) Casey, Matt (Lindsey) Homrich, Bridget (Tom) Reeb, Brooke (Eric) Campbell, Bethany (Trevor) Jones, Holly (Dejan) Duvnjak, Jeffrey and Brianne Homrich; and 14 great-grandchildren, Veronica, Macy, Alexis and Ethan Homrich, Benjamin and Levi Reeb, Blythe and Audrey Campbell, Abigail Homrich and Tommy, Jeremiah, and Isabella Jones, Elijah and Violet Casey and expected soon, Stevan Duvnjak. He loved seeing them all and attended many of their sporting and school events.

Walter was born on March 14, 1926 in Hammond. He lived in Hammond his entire life except for the time that he was oversees during World War II. He had many happy memories growing up in downtown Hammond on Oakley Ave and on Tapper Ave during his married and retired years. During World War II, he proudly served in the US Army in the South Pacific theatre. He was employed for forty years at American Steel Foundries in Hammond and Chicago. He was a long time member of St John Bosco Church. He enjoyed his lengthy retirement cheering on his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, golfing at Wicker Park and Oak Knoll, going to the Merrillville OTB or Balmoral race track with his family to cheer on his favorite horses. Walter enjoyed playing cards with his siblings and many other family members. He also loved spending time with his grand- children and his great- grandchildren. He was a wonderful father, grand-father and great grand- father. Walter will be missed by all who knew him.