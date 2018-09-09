CHESTERTON, IN - Walter J. Marciniak, age 82 of Chesterton, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. He was born in California on August 28, 1936 to John and Ann (Spitkovsky) Marciniak.
Wally is survived by his daughter, Carol Kammerer of Vandalia, MI; sons, Jerry (Debbie) Marciniak of Valparaiso, IN, and Tommy (Dawn) Marciniak of Vandalia, MI; grandchildren, Michael Kammerer, Caitlin Godfrey, Drew Marciniak, Samantha Marciniak, and Lauren Marciniak; and great granddaughter, Ellie Kammerer. He was preceded in death by his father, John Marciniak; mother, Ann Tarajack; and his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Marciniak.
Wally retired from the Rock Island Railroad as a Switchman following many years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
A Memorial Service for Walter will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers Wally's family asks that memorial donations in his honor may be made to Alzheimers Association, 50 E. 91st St. Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209 or at www.alz.org, or to VNA Hospice, 2401 Valley Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences to the family may be made at: