Dec. 4, 1939 - Jan. 5, 2021

BEECHER, IL - Walter J. Piepho, 81, of Beecher passed away Tuesday January 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 4, 1939 in Chicago Heights, IL, the son of Bernard and Alice (Brockman) Piepho.

Walter was an independent contractor, owner of Modern Gutters Inc. from 1975-2018, and was proprietor of Piepho's Fairway Lanes from 1983-2007. He was a member of St Lukes United Church of Christ in Beecher and Beecher Amvets Post 67.

He is survived by his wife Janet Piepho; five daughters: Sandra & Scott Tucker, Susan and Michael Slager, Karyn and Mark Stolzenbach, Kathryn and Joseph Lash, and Deborah and Chadwick Meyers; two sisters: Barbara Parmely and Beverly Ambroziak; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law Cal Harris.

Services will be private. Family requests no flowers or donations at this time.

Hack-Jensen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.