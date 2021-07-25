April 10, 1930 - July 20, 2021

DYER, IN - Walter J. Ruzich, age 91 of Dyer, IN formerly of Whiting, IN passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at home. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Clark-Ruzich; two daughters, Marla (Kirk) Hild and Luann (Brian) Jennings; daughter in-law, Judy (late David); granddaughters: Melissa (R.J.) Tiller, Courtney Janiec, and Ashley Kieltyka; grandson, Steven Kieltyka; great grand-daughters: Tressa, Tatum, and Tori Tiller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores (nee Dobos); son, David; grandson, Brian; brother, Mike Polich.

Walter was born on April 10, 1930 in East Chicago, IN to Walter and Katherine (nee Majer) Ruzich. He was a Korean War U.S. Army Veteran. Upon his return, he became a member of the East Chicago Police Department for 20 years, he then served as a security guard at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond. He retired from the City of Whiting after serving 18 years as Street Commissioner. During his lifetime, he enjoyed playing cards, attending Croatian picnics, listening to music, and riding his Harley.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday morning. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area or your nearest animal shelter would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com