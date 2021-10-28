Walter Joseph Reilly, Jr.
May 30, 1964 — Oct. 20, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Walter Reilly age 57, of Cedar Lake IN, formerly of Lansing IL, passed away early Wednesday morning, on October 20, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette; his three loving children: Connor Reilly, Bobby Bogs, Crystal Carlson, and his son-in-law Lars Carlson. He is also survived by his two grandchildren: Heidi and Axel Carlson, as well as his mother Theresa Reilly. Walter is preceded in death by his father, Walter Reilly Sr. and his sister Mary.
Visitation for Walter will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Funeral services for Walter will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Walter will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Walt was born on May 30, 1964, in Chicago IL, to Walter Sr. and Theresa Reilly. He was the youngest of two children, with his sister Mary being older. Walt grew up in Lansing where he attended St. Ann Catholic School and graduated from T.F. South, class of 1982. After graduating, Walt proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged due to a medical issue, he went to work on the tugboats in Charlevoix, MI. After some time doing that, he returned to Lansing and began working at Ozinga-Concrete, where he worked for the past 35 years as well as working for himself as the sole owner of American Maintenance. In 2000, hemet his loving wife, Jeanette. They both say it was love at first sight. Walt and Jen were marriedin 2003 and loved being together. They spent every day of the past 21 years together. Whether it be sealcoating driveways and parking lots, aerating or rototilling, or just working around his house, he loved to stay busy. Walt and Jen loved gardening together. They began growing pumpkins a few years ago and were just starting a peony farm together last year. Walt made friends everywhere he went. Anyone who met him instantly liked him and he loved to talk to people. Walt, more than anything, loved spending time with his family. He would do anything for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.