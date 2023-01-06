VALPARAISO, IN - Walter Joseph "Walt" Stepankow, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on December 12, 1947 in Olean, NY to the late Walter Stepankow and Mary Amacher. After graduating high school, he made his career as a telecommunications engineer for Verizon/GTE. Walt proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. As a true nature enthusiast, he could be found duck hunting or fishing. He was a member of The National Rifle Association and The Northwest Indiana Steelheaders. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed.