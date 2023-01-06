Dec. 12, 1947 - Jan. 30, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Walter Joseph "Walt" Stepankow, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on December 12, 1947 in Olean, NY to the late Walter Stepankow and Mary Amacher. After graduating high school, he made his career as a telecommunications engineer for Verizon/GTE. Walt proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. As a true nature enthusiast, he could be found duck hunting or fishing. He was a member of The National Rifle Association and The Northwest Indiana Steelheaders. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
On April 15, 1972, Walter, or "Butch" as she would call him, married Theresa Weidler, who survives, along with his step-son, Scott (Jody) Burnworth; brother, Tom (Crystal) Stepankow; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in Walter's name.