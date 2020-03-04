CROWN POINT, IN - Walter K. Smoot, age 84, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point after a brief illness.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Sandra Smoot (nee Jackson); three daughters: Jami (Ron) Naughgle, Lori Johnson, and Sherri (David) Ward; six grandchildren: Joel (Meredith) Naughgle, Bethany (David) Gill, Rachel Johnson (Justin Sumler), Derek Johnson, Erika Ward, and Andrea Ward; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eliza Smoot, and four sisters: Irene Blomeyer, Billy Katherine Smoot, Vivian Stimson, and Irma Medinger.

Walter was born on June 17, 1935, in Gary, Indiana. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. He earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Indiana University Bloomington. Walter retired after 31 years as a teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation, and he enjoyed coaching several different sports. Family was everything to him, and he was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.