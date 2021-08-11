Walter Kassman

Aug. 11, 1928 — Aug. 6, 2021

CHICAGO, IL — Walter Kassman, age 92. Korean War Veteran, of the East Side. Passed away August 6, 2021. Walter was born on August 11, 1928 to Louie and Emma (nee Remien) Kassman in Kulm, ND. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Chicago where he met his wife Anna. He worked as a steelworker at Republic Steel for 30 years.

He is survived by his children: Jim (Reyna), Alan (Kim), Dale (Ana) Kassman and Laura (Steve) Serba; grandchildren: Amanda (Haz), Candace, Christopher (Chrystal), Matthew (Maddi, fiance), and Katie; four great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. He is survived by his siblings: Willie (Barb), Bill (Debbie), and Delores (Pete).

He is preceded in death by his wife Anna; parents Louie and Emma; and siblings: Elmer, Ardell, Ella, Harold, Norman, Lawrence, Donnie, Laura Jane, Albert, Edna, Mary Lou, and Eva.

Visitation and Funeral Services Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Interment private. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com