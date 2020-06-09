× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Walter L. Cassoday age 77, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Cassoday; children, Tammy (William Vines) Cassoday, Paula (Mark) Vecchi and Walter (Jamie Kubina) Cassoday; grandchildren, Hilary, Andrew, Joshua, Gabriella, Kaitlyn, Courtney, James, Maygen, Marcus, Maranda and Mya; great grandchildren, Kamden and Leo; brothers, Ronald (Peggy) Cassoday, Allen (Billie) Cassoday and Dennis (Janice) Cassoday; cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Sandra Eup; brothers, Wayne and Terry Cassoday and grandson, Noah Vecchi. Walter was born March 17, 1943 in Hammond, IN to the late Winfield and Mary Cassoday and attended Calumet High School. He was a Boilermaker Local 374 for 20 years before opening his own family business, Pro-Weld LLC in Griffith, IN. Aside from being a "WORK-A-HOLIC", he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends boating, snowmobiling and loved his 1933 Plymouth Coupe.

Walter was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.