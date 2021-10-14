Walter L. Martin

March 24, 1930 — Oct. 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Walter L. Martin, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born March 24, 1930 in Valparaiso to Walter D. and Blanche (Buzalski) Martin. On August 26, 1950 he married Bernice Railing who passed away November 1, 2020.

Walter is survived by his son Larry (Tammy) Martin of CA; his daughter Barb Bakos of Valparaiso; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Carroll, sister Marge Martin Cochran and son Baby Boy John Martin and son-in-law Skip Bakos.

Walter was a pillar of the Valparaiso community with six family generations. He started out driving a truck for Earl Landgrebe, then eventually became the general manager of Landgrebe Moving for 25 years. He was very active in the St. Paul's Community, serving as a eucharist minister at the church and hospital. He loved meeting people and sharing stories. Walter volunteered at the Porter Memorial Hospital for 25 years. He was a kind and comforting soul to many. He was married for 69 years to his wife Bernice and had a full life in his family and business. He loved playing euchre with family and friends, plus cracking jokes along the way.

He served on many boards in the community, involved in The Rotary Club International, American Legion, Toastmasters, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Grand Knight, Boy Scouts/ Order of Arrow and anything that he could get involved in to share his knowledge and vibrant personality with those around him. In his later years he could be seen at the nursing home holding his wife's hand lovingly until her passing. He loved to drive out and visit regularly with his great-grandchildren and granddog, Shelby. He wasn't a stranger to anyone who met him. His zest for life and love for his family will be missed dearly. Private services to be held. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.