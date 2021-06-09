HOMOSASSA, FL — Walter L. "Wally" Gergely, 87, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home. Formerly of Highland, IN, he was born March 13, 1934. He served two years in the Navy and two years in the Marines. He then enjoyed a long 38 -year career as the owner and operator of Wally's Haircare in Highland, Indiana. Wally was truly blessed during his life, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, Florida. Wally was dearly loved by five children: Wally Jr. (Anni), Ginger Murphy (Tim), Lisa Doughman (Brian), Kristin Halloran and Jill Kreis (John); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.