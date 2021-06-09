Walter L. 'Wally' Gergely
March 13, 1934 — May 28, 2021
HOMOSASSA, FL — Walter L. "Wally" Gergely, 87, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home. Formerly of Highland, IN, he was born March 13, 1934. He served two years in the Navy and two years in the Marines. He then enjoyed a long 38 -year career as the owner and operator of Wally's Haircare in Highland, Indiana. Wally was truly blessed during his life, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, Florida. Wally was dearly loved by five children: Wally Jr. (Anni), Ginger Murphy (Tim), Lisa Doughman (Brian), Kristin Halloran and Jill Kreis (John); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10 AM - 12 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, with a celebration of his life beginning at 12 PM with the Rev. Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. A burial of his cremated remains will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donation in Wally's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322.
