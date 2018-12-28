SCHERERVILLE, IN - Walter Lee 'Leroy' Satterlee age 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Pamela (Dale) Dye, Carrie Bjarkman and Linda (John) McGraw; grandchildren, Kyle and Mia Bjarkman; sister, Jenny Satterlee; nephew, Charles ( Chris) Satterlee; great nephew, Luke Satterlee and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rachel Satterlee.
Walter was born November 29, 1936 and attended Mooseheart Academy and was a 1955 graduate of Whiting High School. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Walter retired from US Steel with 30 years of service as an Electronics Technician. He was Country Music's Biggest Fan and an energetic retiree creating many adventures.
Walter was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN.