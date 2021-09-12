Walter Louis Tokarz

As an avid tennis player, Walter was nicknamed "coach" at the Trilogy Tennis club, located in the complex where he lived. He was fortunate to have played into his mid eighties, all the while inspiring and teaching friends on the "how to's" of the game he so loved. His interests were varied, including music, Texas Hold 'Em, the family football pool, growing beautiful roses and his famous tomatoes, and lastly his eternal putzing around the house. He is known by many for his helping hand, generosity, kindness, and cheerful attitude about life.