June 21, 1924 - Aug. 17, 2021
Walter Louis Tokarz went to Heaven on August 17, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born on
June 21,1924 to Stanislaus Tokarz and Veranica (Ruszel) Tokarz in Fall River, MA.
He honorably served in the Navy during WWII as an Ensign on the USS Metcalf. Following his service, he attended and graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
He was married to Mildred Wilkinson for over 40 years, until her passing in 1997. Walter worked as a manufacturer's representative for several companies in the Chicago area. As an entrepreneur, he founded his own company, naming it after his mother-in-law's maiden name, Pinder Instrument Company.
He is survived by his loving companion Arlene "Frankie" Enfield; his son William E. Tokarz (Debra); his daughters: Deborah Storms (David) and Janice L. Gaskill (Patrick). He is also survived by his grandchildren: William L. Tokarz (Sandra), Lorraine Ortiz (Lorenzo), Lisa Ziegler (Timothy), Michael Storms, James Storms (Ashley), Jennifer Gibbs (Phillip) and John Gaskill.
He was proud of his great grandchildren: Nathan, Ignacio, Jazmin, Mary, Annie, Charlie, Paxton, Kennedy, Samantha, Jameson, Ava, Owen, and Blake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Tokarz; his infant daughter, Sandra Jean; his parents, his second dear wife, Marlene Goodman Tokarz; his brothers: Edward Tokarz and Joseph Tokarz; and infant grandson, Mark Lee Kuck II.
As an avid tennis player, Walter was nicknamed "coach" at the Trilogy Tennis club, located in the complex where he lived. He was fortunate to have played into his mid eighties, all the while inspiring and teaching friends on the "how to's" of the game he so loved. His interests were varied, including music, Texas Hold 'Em, the family football pool, growing beautiful roses and his famous tomatoes, and lastly his eternal putzing around the house. He is known by many for his helping hand, generosity, kindness, and cheerful attitude about life.
A memorial service, with military honors, will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery on September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. We will meet at 7535 Taft St., Merriillville, IN, 46410.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trilogy at Power Ranch Foundation, which supports many local charities, including Gilbert Senior Center, Hospice of the Valley, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at Banner Health and the Gilbert Fire Department. Their ailing address is 18521 E. Queen Creek Rd. Suite 105-288 Queen Creek, AZ 85142, in memory of Walter Tokarz.