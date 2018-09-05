WHITING, IN - Walter M. Liebner, 89 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (Busse) Liebner who passed away October 31, 2014; loving father of Kathi (Mike) Popovich, Beth (Dave) Gulvas, Donna (Drew) Batty, Nancy (Frank) Sparano and Laura (Al) Seliger; cherished grandfather of James (Lori) Zielinski, Tony Generalli, Kara and Meghan Gulvas, Alyssa and Alexa Batty and Gabby Sparano. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Pendrey and nephew, Wayne Pendrey.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 6, 2018, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Ill.; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00pm. Members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Wednesday at 4:30pm.
Walter Liebner was born on July 25, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Marie Liebner and was a resident of Whiting for the past 42 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a retiree of the General Mills Co., Chicago, with over 35 years of service. Devoted to his family, Walter will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family wishes to sincerely thank his caregivers, Audrey and Laflonda for their compassion and support.
