Walter Mack Manley

HIGHLAND, IN — Walter Mack Manley, 95, of Highland, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, while at home with his loving sister, Yvonne Manley, by his side. He died of complications of kidney failure.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Samuel and Eva Cooper Manley; first wife, Emma Josephine Manley; and sons, Walter Jr. and Keith Manley; second wife, Mavis Manley; brothers, Roosevelt, Samuel, Jr., Henry, Clarence and Nathaniel Manley; and sister, Odessa Manley.

Walter grew up in Hurtsboro, AL, and graduated in 1942 from Russell County Training School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving proudly for 23 years and retiring as gunnery sergeant. Following his retirement, Walter worked as a Military Police Officer for the Navy Yard. He was a long standing member of the Grand Lodge, FAAM, of the District of Columbia.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a son, Andre Manley; three sisters, Bessie, Vanessa and Yvonne Manley; two brothers, Paul (Wardine) and Sherman (Stephanie) Manley; special niece, Lakia Manley; devoted caretakers Sylvia Thompson and Ardessia Trice Peterson; and a host of other relatives and friends.