Walter Mack Manley
HIGHLAND, IN — Walter Mack Manley, 95, of Highland, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, while at home with his loving sister, Yvonne Manley, by his side. He died of complications of kidney failure.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Samuel and Eva Cooper Manley; first wife, Emma Josephine Manley; and sons, Walter Jr. and Keith Manley; second wife, Mavis Manley; brothers, Roosevelt, Samuel, Jr., Henry, Clarence and Nathaniel Manley; and sister, Odessa Manley.
Walter grew up in Hurtsboro, AL, and graduated in 1942 from Russell County Training School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving proudly for 23 years and retiring as gunnery sergeant. Following his retirement, Walter worked as a Military Police Officer for the Navy Yard. He was a long standing member of the Grand Lodge, FAAM, of the District of Columbia.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a son, Andre Manley; three sisters, Bessie, Vanessa and Yvonne Manley; two brothers, Paul (Wardine) and Sherman (Stephanie) Manley; special niece, Lakia Manley; devoted caretakers Sylvia Thompson and Ardessia Trice Peterson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A limited attendance funeral service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th St., Hammond, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. The Rev. Patrick Gillis, pastor, and the Rev. Herman Polk, will be officiating.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Manley family during their time of loss.
