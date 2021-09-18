 Skip to main content
Walter Person

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Walter Person, 60, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Valparaiso Care and Rehab Center surrounded by his family and close friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Evangelist Linda Johnson, officiating.

