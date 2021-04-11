June 27, 1932 - March 29, 2021

Walter Peter Knapik, 88, passed away in Las Vegas, NV on March 29, 2021. Born to Peter and Josephine Knapik on June 27, 1932 in East Chicago, IN. Walter was born into a large family having three brothers and four sisters. At an early age, Walter bought and grew OK- Safety Supply into a successful safety supply business that serviced many large industrial businesses in the Great Lakes region.

For more than fifty years, Walter was an active member and held leadership positions with the Cedar Lake, IN and Las Vegas, NV Lions Clubs as well as the Lions International organization. In 1991, Walter and wife, Janet, relocated to Las Vegas, NV to retire. Over the past 30 years in Las Vegas, Walter owned several small businesses and then retired as an inventory specialist for a water purification manufacturer.

Walter was preceded in death by his son, "Wally, Jr." and several of his brothers and sisters.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Janet of 35 years; his daughter, Robin Glines of Cedar Lake, IN, three step children: Michael Bixeman of Fairbank, IA, David Bixeman of Crown Point, IN and Julie Pompos (Bixeman) of Sedona, AZ; three grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for later in the year to be held in Cedar Lake, IN.