DEMOTTE, IN - Walter "Russ" England, age 67 of Demotte, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 25,2020 in his favorite chair with his wife, daughter and grandson by his side. Russ was born on April 18,1953 in White County, TN to Walter and Anna Mae (Thomson) England, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Annette Pawloski, Sandra Parquette, Melissa Andrade; brother, Charles "Richard" England; father-in-law, Harry Walstra; nephews: Ricky and Kyle. Russ is survived by his wife of 36 years, Starla (Walstra) England; daughter, Jessica; grandson, Chance; brother, John England; sister, Debra Fronek; brothers-in-law: Gary (Cindy) Walstra, Mike (Cherri) Walstra; sisters-in -laws: Luann (Dan Hayes), Dawn Carden, Darlene Walstra; mother-in-law, Ruby Walstra.