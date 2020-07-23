Return to homepage ×
Walter 'Sonny' Mshar
IN LOVING MEMORY OF WALTER "SONNY" MSHAR 12/4/1941 - 7/23/2009 ON HIS 11TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Eleven years and we remember, miss and love you. Forever in our hearts. KEEP ON FISHING! Your Loving Family
