Walter 'Sonny' Mshar

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WALTER "SONNY" MSHAR 12/4/1941 - 7/23/2009 ON HIS 11TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Eleven years and we remember, miss and love you. Forever in our hearts. KEEP ON FISHING! Your Loving Family

