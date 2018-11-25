CROWN POINT, IN - Walter Suslowicz, age 49, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Walter is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of 21 years; children: Ashley and Joshua; parents: Walter A. and Diane Suslowicz; sister, Jennifer (Joseph) Adam; two nephews: Jacob and Nathan Adam; in-laws: Robert Janski and Dorel Janski; brother-in-laws: Robert (Michelle) Janski and Rick Janski; nephew, Robert Janski and niece, Gabby Janski; as well as numerous close friends and family.
Wally was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point. He was a Tech Engineer of Local 130 U.A., working at Falk P.L.I. Wally was very active for many years coaching his son at Cal Ripken Baseball in Crown Point.
A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Kipp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.
