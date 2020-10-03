Walter Syjut

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Walter Syjut, 99, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He is survived by his three children, Ken (Anne) Syjut, Cheryl (Jim) Barbauld and Ron (Debbie) Syjut; grandchildren: Raeanne (Jason) Cerny, Kendra (Rob) Copeland, Ryan (Audra) Barbauld, Brian Syjut, Robb (late Janna) Barbauld and Kristi (Dave) Godfrey; eight great-grandchildren: Tyler and Brennah Cerny, Lily and Benjamin Copeland, Stella Syjut, Addison and Evelyn Barbauld and Noah Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by wife: Wanda; granddaughter, Jennifer Syjut; parents, Andrew and Anna Syjut; two sisters: Helen (Matt) Luckiewicz and Rose (Iggy) Wszolek; and brother, Hank (Linda) Syjut.

Walter was a graduate of Tolleston High School in 1939. He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Walter was a World War II Army veteran and was a Tech 3 Medic. He was a painter for Local 460 for Wisner Decorating and American Decorating for over 40 years, doing commercial and residential painting.

Walter was a big Sox fan but enjoyed watching all sports, especially following his grandchildren in playing their sports. He enjoyed gardening into his 90s.