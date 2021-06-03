CROWN POINT - Walter Szymanski, 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home after an eight-month illness on Friday, May 28, 2021. The eldest child of Walter and Violet Szymanski (Crnoevich). Walter is survived by his sister, Sandra (Michael Kelley); his brother, Richard (Francine Vargo); his daughters: Susan, Kathryn (Alex Philip), Elizabeth (Ernesto Vargas Aguilar); and his wife of 33 years, Cynthia Szymanski (Bauer).

Walter was a graduate of Lew Wallace, '72, and the University of Notre Dame, '76. A long-time business resident of Gary's Glen Park neighborhood, he owned and operated Szymanski's Northern Indiana Swimming Pool Company, and worked for many years with his father and uncles, brother, close relatives and friends.

An avid reader with a wonderful curiosity, Walt had a wide range of tastes and interests. He loved sharing music with his friends. He enjoyed hosting football tailgates and holiday parties. He cooked and liked a good bowl of hot soup. He spent free time outdoors and carried on his father's tradition of treating family and friends to camping, canoeing, stargazing, and bird watching. His sense of humor and wit made him a joy to be around.

Walt will miss many things - he cherished his family, long-time friends, and loyal customers – these relationships remained close to him to the very end.