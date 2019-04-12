EAST SIDE - Walter "Wally" Edward Wiese, of the East Side of Chicago, IL, sadly passed away at age 83 on April 1, 2019 in Schererville, IN. He was a machinist at Inland Steel until retiring in 1998. Walter was married 53 years to the late Dorothy Wiese (nee Uddman). He is survived by his son, Thomas Wiese, DDS; daughter, Wendy Wiese, DO; sister, June Havner; and grandchildren, Daniel Wiese, Katherine Hunter, and Gabrielle Pressley-Horning. He was a past president of the East Side Lions Club. Those who wish, may donate in Walter's name to Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL, 60523.
Private funeral arrangements were provided by ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln., Saint John, IN. Condolences to his family should be forwarded to Elmwood Chapel.
For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.