Walter "Wally" J. Nisle

CROWN POINT, IN - Walter J. "Wally" Nisle, age 63, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Wally is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Nisle (nee Hinton); 2 children: Amanda and Garrett Nisle; brother, Gerald (Michele) Nisle; sister-in-law, Kathryn Hinton; brother-in-law, Gary (Karin) Hinton; nieces and nephews: Alex, Ben and Mia Nisle, Peter and Andrea Manzuk, Matt, Mike, Mark and Morgan Hofferth, Lindsey, Mariah, and Aubrey.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Shirley Nisle; and brothers: John and Peter Nisle.

Wally worked for over 10 years at Schepel Buick. He was an avid model train enthusiast and enjoyed shooting skeet and trap. Wally will be remembered as a very outgoing, funny, creative, and hardworking man, who was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it! Wally was such a devoted husband and father. He cherished all of the important roles he held with family and friends alike. Wally will be dearly missed by everyone.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECPETION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Funeral Home.

Visit Wally's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.