Walter Warnell Hancock

Walter was born July 18, 1946 in Fort Payne, Alabama to Swan and Gracie (Pendergrass) Hancock. He graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1966. On September 27, 1969, Walter married Katherine L. Schroader who survives. He was a welder with Hammond Machine in Hammond, Indiana. Walter served in the United States Army and is a member of the American Legion Post #29. He was affiliated with Risen Community Nazarene Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge in Griffith #735 and also the Free & Accepted Masons. Walter enjoyed fishing in Kentucky Lake and Canada. He was a deer hunter, a big Chicago Cubs and Alabama fan, and loved to spend time with and take care of his family.