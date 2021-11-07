Walter Warnell Hancock
July 18, 1946 - Oct. 31, 2021
RENSSELAER, IN - Walter Warnell Hancock, age 75, of Rensselaer, IN passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Walter was born July 18, 1946 in Fort Payne, Alabama to Swan and Gracie (Pendergrass) Hancock. He graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1966. On September 27, 1969, Walter married Katherine L. Schroader who survives. He was a welder with Hammond Machine in Hammond, Indiana. Walter served in the United States Army and is a member of the American Legion Post #29. He was affiliated with Risen Community Nazarene Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge in Griffith #735 and also the Free & Accepted Masons. Walter enjoyed fishing in Kentucky Lake and Canada. He was a deer hunter, a big Chicago Cubs and Alabama fan, and loved to spend time with and take care of his family.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Katherine Hancock; children: Jennifer (Matthew) Cole of Decatur, IN, David (Kristol) Hancock of Greenwood, IN; five grandchildren: Kendel, Peyton, Myra, Lucy, and Ella; siblings: Louvina Treece, Alfred Hancock, Marlon (Shirley) Hancock, Karen (Gary) Cooper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.
Friends and family may visit at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 1:00 until 6:00 PM. A memorial service with flag folding will immediately follow at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE on Friday at 6:00 PM with Pastor Kerry Robinson officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the American Heart Association.
