Walter Zelichowski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ON HIS FIRST ANNIERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very loved. Your Wife, Millie