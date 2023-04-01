Jan. 20, 1956 - April 1, 2019
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND ON HIS FOURTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
I miss you more then ever your guidance and your love, that you are still watching silently from above.
Your loving wife, Millie
