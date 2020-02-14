EAST CHICAGO, IN - Walterine Sanders, age 86 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at home.

Survivors two sons, Harvey Sanders, Jr. and Mark A. Sanders; three sisters, Helen Lathan, Geraldine Murray and Juanita Miller; two brothers, Herman (Rose) Glass and Carter Glass; two goddaughters Tailaia Shondia Box and Fiauna Box, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, retired East Chicago Deputy Chief Harvey Sanders, Sr., and daughter, Barbara A. Sanders-McKinney.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago. There will be no public visitation. Rev. Dr. George W. Walker, Jr., officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Mrs. Harvey was a member of the Policemen Wives Club and Co-Chair of Bishop Noll Women's Club.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Sanders family during their time of loss.