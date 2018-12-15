MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wanda A. Syjut (nee Kasiak), age 93 of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place Monday, December 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com