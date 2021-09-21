Wanda J. Benford

Aug. 8, 1954 - Sept. 11, 2021

GARY, IN - Wanda J. Benford, 67, of Gary, IN, passed away September 11, 2021 in Gary, IN. She was the youngest daughter born to Brady Bryant Sr. and Catherine Bryant on August 8, 1954.

Wanda attended Andrean School and West Side High School. Wanda graduated from West Side High School in 1972. Wanda was employed by Gary Housing Authority in Gary, IN, where she worked in accounting for several years. She was also employed by Vector Engineering & Manufacturing Company in Lansing, IL.

Wanda was married to her late beloved husband, William Benford, on March 13, 1989.

Wanda is survived by two sons: Richard Edmonds Jr. and Corey Edmonds of Gary; one daughter: Lisa Bonzo (Ken); three grandchildren: Be'Jan Edmonds (her special granddaughter), Courtney Edmonds, and Lindsey Schmiehausen (Zach); one sister: Sherrine Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband William Benford; her father, Brady Bryant, Sr.; her mother, Catherine Bryant; and her brother, Brady Bryant Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., at DeBaun Funeral Homes, with funeral services starting at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.