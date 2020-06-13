× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX, AZ - Wanda J. Carey, 90, passed away June 7, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Carey, the couple were long time residents of Valparaiso and had spent their remaining years in Phoenix with their daughter.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. She is survived by her children, Cindy Carey and Timothy Carey Sr.; grandchildren, Cortney Carey and Timothy Carey Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Evangeline Carey, Oliver Carey, and Clark Carey.

"May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift his countenance upon you and give you peace."