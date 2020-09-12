× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Wanda Jean Prince, age 74, of Crown Point, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Pocahontas, VA. Jean was a loving mother, Mimi, friend, and cat lover. She attended Horace Mann High School, class of 1964.

Jean was preceded in death by her father, James Harvey Thompson and mother, Eldred "Maxine" (nee Dalton) Henson. She is survived by her daughters: Vicki (Dave Wood) Czazasty, Peggy (Mark) Adkins; granddaughter, Allison "Allie" Czazasty, brother, Jim (Bonnie) Thomspon; sister, Sandra (Bob) Gosse; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Dana Starke (Madison Price), Rae Maric, Sonya Hardison, Patricia Davis, Maribel Sida; her cat, Dusty.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Due to COVID-19 face makes are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feline Community Network, (www.paypal.me/kibblekitchen).