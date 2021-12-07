 Skip to main content
Wanda June (Martin) Mulvihill

Dec. 23, 1933 - Dec. 3, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Wanda June (Martin) Mulvihill, age 87 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born on December 23, 1933 in Brocton, IL to Guy and Opal (Rankins) Martin. Wanda is survived by five sons, Timothy (Shirley) Mulvihill, Shawn (fiancée Jeanne) Mulvihill, Bryan (Nancy) Mulvihill, David Mulvihill, Daniel (Natalia) Mulvihill; sister, Norma Dobrzynski; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irvin Timothy "Tim" Mulvihill; her son, Michael Guy Mulvihill; and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and John Skeen. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was an active member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. Wanda enjoyed many activities such as watching Bulls games, and playing Bunco. She also crocheted and did needle point. Although, most of her time was spent taking care of 6 boys!

Visitation will be held at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary service from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Memorial donations in Wanda's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.

