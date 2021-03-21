 Skip to main content
Wanda L. Mullins

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Wanda L. Mullins, age 80, late of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Dear cousin of Marlin (Barbara) Richards and the late Stan (late Linda) Richards; great-cousin of James (Amie) Richards, Donna (Sean) Trost, Denise (Chad) Murphy, and Juli (Billy) Bains, with many more aunts, uncles, and cousins in the South. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Ressie Mullins, sister of the late Kenneth Mullins, and niece of the late Viva Dean Saalman. Wanda was a retired school teacher for District #152 with over 25 years of dedicated service. She dearly loved and helped her family, church and community. As a devoted Christian who taught bible classes and played piano during church services, Wanda held an unwavering Faith in God. Exodus 23:20; "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."

Visitation Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Rev. Irene Taylor officiating. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery – Calumet Park, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or at www.SMITSFH.com.

