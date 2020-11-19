Jan 31, 1927 - Nov. 16, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Wanda L. Smith, age 93, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN. Wanda was born January 31, 1927 in Moorman, KY. She was one of eight children of the late James F. and Flora Ella Smith. Wanda married Arthur B. Smith in 1942 and moved to East Chicago, IN and lived there until 1979 when they retired and moved back to Hartford, KY. In 2017 Wanda moved back to Munster, IN residing at Hartsfield Village. Wanda was a devoted wife and mother, excellent cook, homemaker and gardener. She loved and enjoyed her children and was always there for them.

Wanda was the oldest member of the Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville, KY. She kept her faith close to her heart and lived it daily.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur B. Smith; son James, daughter Charlotte Sutter; sisters: Moline Rowan, Dorothy Foster, Bonnie Hall Moseley and brother John Smith.