Juen 18, 1917 - Oct. 27, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Wanda Piazza (nee Antos), 104, of Portage, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born June 18, 1917, to the late Ignatz and Monika (nee Wilczak) Antos.

Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam; sons, Joseph Sr., Jerome and Samuel Piazza; sisters, Evelyn and Annie.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Hrnjak; grandchildren, Joseph (Diana) Piazza, Jr., Andrew (Melissa) Piazza, Paula (Terry) Miller, Gina Piazza, and Jay (Melissa) Andersen; great grandchildren, Joseph Jeffrey Piazza, Miranda and Samantha Miller, and Rachel Andersen; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Wanda will always be remembered for her ceramic roses, having worked for Bessie's Ceramics in Gary. Wanda loved making trips on the South Shore train with grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to window shop on State Street in Chicago, see movies at the Oriental Theatre, and visit the annual Chicago Flower Show.

Wanda, having had to quit school at the age of 16 to work in a hosiery factory during the Great Depression, earned her high school diploma at the age of 100.