Wanda R. Williams-Kubeck (nee Cozart)

HIGHLAND, IN — Wanda R. Williams-Kubeck (nee Cozart), 87, of Highland, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She is survived by her stepchildren, Catherine A. "Kathy" (Terry) Nelson, Rita Hoelzeman and Raymond M. Kubeck; five grandchildren, Theresa (Bill) Pierce, Ryan (Racquel) Nelson, Jason (Cathy) Hoelzeman, Brittany Jacobson and Adam Jacobson; six great-grandchildren, Tyler (Miranda) Porter, Cecily Pierce, Hailey Pierce, Maynard Hoelzeman, Ozzie Hoelzeman and Layla Kukula; one sister, Faye (late Milan) Kukula; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Williams and Raymond Kubeck; parents, Claude and Lottie Cozart; and sisters, Helen Zauder and Christine Walls.

A direct burial service was held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Mrs. Kubeck was a retired employee of Hammond Valve and the Strack & VanTil warehouse.

The family would like to thank the many staff "Angels" at St. Anthony's Majestic Care, who took great care of Wanda when we could not. Memorial contributions to St. Anthony's Alzheimer's Care Unit would be appreciated.

Arrangement by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.