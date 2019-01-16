CHICAGO, IL - Wanda V. Rapacz nee Zarowny (91) passed away January 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of the late baby Susan; dear sister of the late Chester Zarowny, Genevieve Jamrose, Corinne Klekot, and Stanley Zarowny; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Magdalena Zarowny, loving aunt, great-aunt, and great-great- aunt of many; devoted friend of her in-home caregivers, Krystyna and Ewa, devoted neighbor of the Mikos family. Wanda was a long time parishioner of St. Wenceslaus Church and in her younger years was an active member of the Polish Falcons.
Visitation will held Friday, January 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Prayers will begin at 11:00 a.m. at CASEY LASKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 4540 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago to St. Wenceslaus Church for 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information call (773) 777-6300 or: