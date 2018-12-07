MERRILLVILLE, IN - Wanita D. Beier (nee Dibble), age 88, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Wanita is survived by three children: Joann (Chris) Tovar of Dunedin, FL, Lynne (Mark) Anderson of Dunedin, FL and Jeff Beier of Merrillville, IN; eleven grandchildren: Katrina Beier, Amy Emery and Tim Westbury, Cynthia Varner, Bob Bird, Jessica Fahey, Amanda Newman, Stephanie Anderson, Juan Tovar and Tina Tovar; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Bonnie Ketterman of Toledo, OH and Carol (Ted) Stuffelbeam of Greenfield, IL.
Wanita was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon Beier and daughter: Sandra Westbury.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rick Ketterman officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
