Wannetta Diamond "Ness"

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019

Ness, today brings back precious memories of you. We miss you so much. Balloons sailing towards heaven today filled with so-o-o much love. Loving Sisters & Family

